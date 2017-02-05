Latest Edition
Swift Current Southwest Booster
The Swift Current Southwest Booster is a free weekly local newspaper published every Thursday.
The Booster covers local news, sports, agriculture news and other items important to Swift Current and surrounding area.
Latest News
Meachem and Chambers win SaskTel Tankard
A pair of Southwest curlers helped Team Casey win the 2017 SaskTel Tankard Men’s Provincial Championship in Tisdale. Cabri’s Shaun Meachem and Swift Current’s Jeff...
United teams host rival QC United
The Swift Current United Soccer Club hosted 10 games against the Queen City United Soccer Club over the weekend, finishing with a 4-5-1 record...
Broncos take down Wheat Kings
With the Brandon Wheat Kings breathing down their necks in the East Division playoff race, the Swift Current Broncos earned some breathing room with...
Snowfall advisory issued across Southwest
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Southwestern Saskatchewan, with up to 20 to 30 centimetres of snow falling from Saturday night through...
Meachem advances to A Final at Tankard
Cabri’s Shaun Meachem has advanced to the A Event final at the 2017 SaskTel Tankard Men’s Provincial Championship in Tisdale. Meachem is playing second on...
Volunteers will be a big part of 2019 Western Canada Summer Games
The co-chairs of the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games highlighted that almost one volunteer will be needed for every athletic delegation member who will...
Female Midget AA Broncos shutout Hounds
The Swift Current Full Line Ag Broncos continued to make a strong push in the South Sask Female AA Midget Hockey League playoff race...
Weather
Swift Current, Saskatchewan
light snow
-14 ° C
-14 °
-14 °
84%
4.6kmh
90%
Mon
-19 °
Tue
-22 °
Wed
-22 °
Thu
-19 °
Fri
-2 °