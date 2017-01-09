-18 C
Swift Current, Saskatchewan
Monday, January 9, 2017

Swift Current Southwest Booster

The Swift Current Southwest Booster is a free weekly local newspaper published every Thursday.
The Booster covers local news, sports, agriculture news and other items important to Swift Current and surrounding area.

Revaluation Notices arriving this week

Scott Anderson -
All residential and commercial property owners in Swift Current will be receiving Revaluation Notices from the City of Swift Current Assessment Department this week. Swift...

Broncos add overage forward

Steven Mah -
The Swift Current Broncos filled their final overage spot ahead of Tuesday’s Western Hockey League trade deadline. The Broncos acquired forward Ryley Lindgren from the...

Cooking fire quickly extinguished

Scott Anderson -
Swift Current Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished an accidental cooking fire on Sunday afternoon. The Fire Department responded to a stove fire in an apartment...

Swift Current’s New Year’s Baby arrived January 3

Scott Anderson -
The Cypress Regional Hospital had to wait until the third day of 2017 before the arrival of Swift Current’s first baby. Swift Current’s 2017 New...

Saskatchewan adopting a single Regional Health Authority structure

Scott Anderson -
Cypress Regional Health Authority will consolidate with other 11 RHAs Saskatchewan will move to a single Provincial Health Authority with a professional Health Authority Board...

Froehlich signs with Minot State

Steven Mah -
After leading the Swift Current Comp. Ardens to their first provincial girls volleyball title in school history, setter Mackenzie Froehlich will join the Minot...

Smith named SFMAAAHL 1st Star

Steven Mah -
Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats’ captain Chloe Smith was named the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League’s 1st Star for the month of December. The...

