The Swift Current Southwest Booster is a free weekly local newspaper published every Thursday.
The Booster covers local news, sports, agriculture news and other items important to Swift Current and surrounding area.
Wildcats fail to solve Stars
The Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats continued a difficult stretch in their Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League schedule with two losses to the...
Atom Broncos move into top spot
The Swift Current Tarpon Energy Atom Broncos won their 10th and 11th games in a row to reach top spot in the South East...
Peewee Broncos sweep Yorkton
The Swift Current Southwest Terminal Broncos rattled off three straight wins over the visiting Yorkton Terriers to improve to 19-1-0 in the South Sask...
Broncos lose in shootout to Americans
The Swift Current Broncos continued to struggle in the shootout Saturday, losing 4-3 to the visiting Tri-City Americans to drop to 0-5 in the...
Tigers spoil Papirny debut
The debut of goaltender Jordan Papirny was spoiled by the Medicine Hat Tigers in a 7-3 win over the visiting Swift Current Broncos Friday. Three...
Diverse concert line-up in Swift Current during early 2017
An eclectic line-up of concerts in Swift Current during the coming weeks will appeal to a wide range of musical tastes. Among the shows coming...
Regnier named SMAAAHL Player of the Month
Swift Current Home Hardware Legionnaires’ forward Ethan Regnier has been named the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League’s December Player of the Month. The Swift Current...
