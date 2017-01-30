5.3 C
Swift Current, Saskatchewan
Monday, January 30, 2017

Swift Current Southwest Booster

Legionnaires fall twice to Mintos

Steven Mah -
The Swift Current Home Hardware Legionnaires were unable to follow up on a two-win weekend when they lost both games to the visiting Prince...

Broncos host Raiders for Sunday matinee

Steven Mah -
After six full days off to refine their game, the Swift Current Broncos will return to the ice to host the Prince Albert Raiders...

Former Bronco coach to join Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame

Steven Mah -
Former Swift Current Broncos coach Stan Dunn will be one of nine new members of the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame. The announcement of three...

Female AA Midget Broncos drop provincial opener

Steven Mah -
The Swift Current Full Line Ag Female Midget AA Broncos find themselves in an early hole in the provincial playoffs. The Broncos lost 4-2 on...

Seidler back atop the Super League

Steven Mah -
The Seidler rink moved back atop the Swift Current Curling Club’s Innovation Credit Union Super League with a win on Thursday to improve to...

College adds Business Diploma in Management course for fall

Scott Anderson -
Students will be able to take a full two year Business Diploma in Management course at the Great Plains College Swift Current Campus starting...

Boxing card returns to Leader

Steven Mah -
Olympic style boxing will return to the Southwest when the Sandhills Boxing Club hosts the second annual Layne Langridge Memorial Fight Night on February...

