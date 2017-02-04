Latest Edition
Swift Current Southwest Booster
The Swift Current Southwest Booster is a free weekly local newspaper published every Thursday.
The Booster covers local news, sports, agriculture news and other items important to Swift Current and surrounding area.
Latest News
Meachem advances to A Final at Tankard
Cabri’s Shaun Meachem has advanced to the A Event final at the 2017 SaskTel Tankard Men’s Provincial Championship in Tisdale. Meachem is playing second on...
Volunteers will be a big part of 2019 Western Canada Summer Games
The co-chairs of the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games highlighted that almost one volunteer will be needed for every athletic delegation member who will...
Female Midget AA Broncos shutout Hounds
The Swift Current Full Line Ag Broncos continued to make a strong push in the South Sask Female AA Midget Hockey League playoff race...
City Budget day set for February 13
Swift Current City Council has announced they will be delivering their City Budget on February 13. Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault confirmed at their City...
Dorion shares Metis culture during book reading
Leah Marie Dorion was invited to share a glimpse into her Metis culture as the author invited to speak during a Family Literacy Day...
Meachem wins Tankard opener
Cabri’s Shaun Meachem won his opening game at the 2017 SaskTel Tankard Men’s Provincial Championship in Tisdale. Meachem is playing second on Team Casey, skipped...
Broncos end losing streak against Oil Kings
The Swift Current Broncos ended their own four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the slumping Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday. Tyler Steenbergen scored twice...
