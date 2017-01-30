Swift Current Southwest Booster

Latest Edition
Legionnaires fall twice to Mintos
The Swift Current Home Hardware Legionnaires were unable to follow up on a two-win weekend when they lost both games to the visiting Prince...
Broncos host Raiders for Sunday matinee
After six full days off to refine their game, the Swift Current Broncos will return to the ice to host the Prince Albert Raiders...
Former Bronco coach to join Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Swift Current Broncos coach Stan Dunn will be one of nine new members of the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame. The announcement of three...
Female AA Midget Broncos drop provincial opener
The Swift Current Full Line Ag Female Midget AA Broncos find themselves in an early hole in the provincial playoffs. The Broncos lost 4-2 on...
Seidler back atop the Super League
The Seidler rink moved back atop the Swift Current Curling Club’s Innovation Credit Union Super League with a win on Thursday to improve to...
College adds Business Diploma in Management course for fall
Students will be able to take a full two year Business Diploma in Management course at the Great Plains College Swift Current Campus starting...
Boxing card returns to Leader
Olympic style boxing will return to the Southwest when the Sandhills Boxing Club hosts the second annual Layne Langridge Memorial Fight Night on February...
