Latest Edition
Swift Current Southwest Booster
The Swift Current Southwest Booster is a free weekly local newspaper published every Thursday.
The Booster covers local news, sports, agriculture news and other items important to Swift Current and surrounding area.
Latest News
Revaluation Notices arriving this week
All residential and commercial property owners in Swift Current will be receiving Revaluation Notices from the City of Swift Current Assessment Department this week. Swift...
Broncos add overage forward
The Swift Current Broncos filled their final overage spot ahead of Tuesday’s Western Hockey League trade deadline. The Broncos acquired forward Ryley Lindgren from the...
Cooking fire quickly extinguished
Swift Current Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished an accidental cooking fire on Sunday afternoon. The Fire Department responded to a stove fire in an apartment...
Swift Current’s New Year’s Baby arrived January 3
The Cypress Regional Hospital had to wait until the third day of 2017 before the arrival of Swift Current’s first baby. Swift Current’s 2017 New...
Saskatchewan adopting a single Regional Health Authority structure
Cypress Regional Health Authority will consolidate with other 11 RHAs Saskatchewan will move to a single Provincial Health Authority with a professional Health Authority Board...
Froehlich signs with Minot State
After leading the Swift Current Comp. Ardens to their first provincial girls volleyball title in school history, setter Mackenzie Froehlich will join the Minot...
Smith named SFMAAAHL 1st Star
Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats’ captain Chloe Smith was named the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League’s 1st Star for the month of December. The...
Weather
Swift Current, Saskatchewan
light snow
-18 ° C
-18 °
-18 °
84%
1.3kmh
1%
Tue
-22 °
Wed
-19 °
Thu
-28 °
Fri
-22 °
Sat
-16 °