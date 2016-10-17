Swift Current Southwest Booster

Broncos return with blowout win
The Swift Current Broncos showed no signs of rust following a nine-day break for the holidays when they defeated the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-1 on Tuesday.
Two members of the Swift Current Junior SunDogs Volleyball Club received recognition at the Saskatchewan Volleyball Association awards in Saskatoon.
The Cypress Health Region is taking steps to implement several recommendations brought forward by Provincial Auditor Judy Ferguson in her 2016 Report-Volume 2, tabled on Thursday.
The Southwest is one of two areas of the province being carefully watched by Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency for a higher potential of flooding next spring.
The Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats lost both of their Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League games after regulation against the visiting Melville Prairie Fire.
The Southwest Terminal Peewee Broncos won four games and tied once to win their 16-team home tournament over the weekend.
Sixteen swimmers from the Swift Current Barracudas Swim Club headed to North Battleford for the Winter Sprint Classic meet on December 3.
The Swift Current Home Hardware Legionnaires opened with three power play goals and never looked back on their way to a 7-1 win over the league-leading Moose Jaw Generals Tuesday.
Students from All Saints Catholic School managed to collect an impressive amount of money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan - a cheque worth more than $2000, which was presented to the Foundation on Friday by the Student Leadership Council (SLC).
The key word is “village” for Swift Current’s largest retirement living quarters.
The 18th Annual Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence (SCBEX) Awards was an affair to remember.
All eyes were on Optical Image this past Wednesday when the Central Ave. business was selected as the SCBEX Spirit of Swift Current 2015 Member Business of the Year.
After years of making music on a variety of other project, the members of Creek City are happily embarking on a new musical venture together.
Playing the EXTRA on her May 21 lottery ticket turned into a $100,002 payday for Danielle Allard from Ponteix.
“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle
Editor: Election time must be approaching as the editorials from Don Robinson have started and last week he wanted me to tell him if anyone has ever received a levy from the sale of city lots.