Latest Edition
Swift Current Southwest Booster
The Swift Current Southwest Booster is a free weekly local newspaper published every Thursday.
The Booster covers local news, sports, agriculture news and other items important to Swift Current and surrounding area.
Latest News
Pig spleen forecast calls for cold winter with big temperature swings
Weather watchers in Southern Saskatchewan can expect a colder than normal winter in 2017, punctuated by some big temperature swings, according to Jeff Woodward’s...
SaskPower moving large building from Swift Current to Assiniboia
A large SaskPower building is currently making the move from Swift Current to Assiniboia where it will be utilized by SaskPower crews in Assiniboia. Swift...
RCMP have confirmed safety of missing Swift Current woman
Swift Current Municipal RCMP are reporting they have confirmed the safety and well-being of Deborah Dion from Swift Current. The 39-year-old Swift Current woman had...
Public asked to be cautious on slippery city streets and sidewalks
Swift Current motorists and pedestrians continue to feel the slippery after effects of a weekend freezing rain which has caused extremely ice conditions on...
Swift Current Minor Baseball teams adopting 57’s moniker
Swift Current’s Minor Baseball teams will known as the 57’s for the coming season, following the lead of Swift Current’s Western Major Baseball League...
Female Midget AA Broncos sweep three-game week
The Swift Current Full Line Ag Broncos won all three of their games in the South Sask Female Midget AA Hockey League last week. Tuesday,...
Unbeaten teams lead indoor soccer leagues
Two teams remain unbeaten to lead the Swift Current Soccer Association’s adult soccer leagues this season. PSC lead the four-team men’s league with a 12-0-1...
Weather
Swift Current, Saskatchewan
light snow
-15 ° C
-15 °
-15 °
92%
5.7kmh
90%
Fri
-4 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
-1 °
Tue
-5 °