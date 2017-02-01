Latest Edition
Swift Current Southwest Booster
The Swift Current Southwest Booster is a free weekly local newspaper published every Thursday.
The Booster covers local news, sports, agriculture news and other items important to Swift Current and surrounding area.
Latest News
Legionnaires miss chance to upset Pat Canadians
The Swift Current Home Hardware Legionnaires missed a chance to upset the league leading Regina Pat Canadians Tuesday. The Legionnaires held the lead twice but...
Bantam AA Broncos sweep home stand
The Swift Current Kabos Bantam AA Broncos limited their opponents to only two goals during two home wins in the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey...
Broncos fall to last place Raiders
The Swift Current Broncos inability to kill penalties caught up to them once again in a 3-2 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders Sunday. The...
Legionnaires fall twice to Mintos
The Swift Current Home Hardware Legionnaires were unable to follow up on a two-win weekend when they lost both games to the visiting Prince...
Broncos host Raiders for Sunday matinee
After six full days off to refine their game, the Swift Current Broncos will return to the ice to host the Prince Albert Raiders...
Former Bronco coach to join Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Swift Current Broncos coach Stan Dunn will be one of nine new members of the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame. The announcement of three...
Female AA Midget Broncos drop provincial opener
The Swift Current Full Line Ag Female Midget AA Broncos find themselves in an early hole in the provincial playoffs. The Broncos lost 4-2 on...
